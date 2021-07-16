Police searching for man who stabbed Gold Coast Taco Bell manager

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a former Taco Bell employee who stabbed a manager of a restaurant in the Gold Coast.

Chicago police said the 27-year-old manager was working at the Taco Bell on the 0-100 block of East Chicago Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Thursday when a 47-year-old man walked into the restaurant and demanded his paycheck.

When the manager could not provide it at that moment, the man jumped behind the counter and attacked him with a box cutter.

The manager suffered two cuts to the back of his head and one on his arm. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police.