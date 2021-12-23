Police searching for man who robbed Avondale ATM security guard

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a man who robbed a security guard at an ATM in Avondale.

Police said a man approached a security officer as he was securing a Bank of America ATM on the 3200 block of West Belmont Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The man reached for the guard’s gun and forced him to fill a bag with cash. He fled the scene and got away with possibly over $100,000.

No one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

Earlier that same day around 5:30 p.m., a South Side ATM also hit — near the corner of 117th and South Halsted Street.

Two technicians were working on ATM when two suspects with guns demanded money from the machine.

The FBI is investigating the incident.