CHICAGO — Surveillance photos released by police show a man wanted for aggravated battery following a shooting incident onboard a CTA Red Line train.

On Sept. 7, around 6:45 p.m., a male suspect fired a handgun toward a 31-year-old man during an argument onboard a train in the 100 block of W. Cermak Road, police said.

The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

