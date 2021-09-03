Police searching for man suspected of attempting to lure a child in Edison Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to lure an 11-year-old boy in the city’s Edison Park neighborhood on Thursday.

Police said that an 11-year-old boy was walking northbound on Ottawa Avenue near Isben Avenue at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday when he was approached by a man inside a car attempting to lure him into his car.

The man asked the kid if he could help find his car before asking him to get in his car while displaying a grey handgun with an orange tip. The boy then fled to safety.

The perpetrator is described as a white man, approximately 60-70 years of age with short, grey hair and no facial hair.

The perpetrator’s car is described as a light beige Mercury Grand Marquis with rust on the driver and passenger-side door.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.