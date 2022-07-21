CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert about a man accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl on the Near West Side.

Police said two 10-year-old girls were riding their bikes on Wolcott Avenue toward Harrison Park around 11:30 a.m. Monday when a man driving a silver or gray car tried to talk to them.

Later, he walked up to the girls while they were locking their bikes and slapped one of them on the buttocks. A park employee confronted the man but he ran off.

The man was described as a white or Hispanic man with a light complexion, about 50 to 60 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inch and was wearing a black surgical mask. Police said he had gray facial hair — a possible goatee. He was wearing a light colored baseball cap, blue T-shirt, knee length jean cut off shorts, black socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-492-3810.



