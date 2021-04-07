Police searching for car in Ashburn fatal hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Ashburn neighborhood.

A pedestrian was struck by a car on the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday. The driver did not stop after hitting the pedestrian.

A witness said the car was a silver-colored 2008-2016 Chrysler minivan.

Police said the car continued to travel northbound on Kedzie Avenue with damage on the left front area of the car.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the car. They provided a stock phot oof the type of car the driver had. It is not the actual vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.