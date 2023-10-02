CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is searching for suspects involved in multiple armed robberies on the city’s Near West Side Sunday night and early Monday morning.

According to one of the victims, they said three suspects, between the ages of 18 to 22-years-old, attacked him near the Phoenix STEM Military Academy on the 140 block of South Campbell Avenue.

Nearby, a 24-year-old man was walking on the 100 block of South Western Avenue, when two men got out of a white sedan and took his bag and other items at gunpoint.

Earlier in Chicago’s Greektown neighborhood, a 28-year-old woman walking on the 200 block of South Halsted Avenue just before 1 a.m. was robbed reportedly by a man and woman who were also in a white sedan. The 28-year-old’s purse and cell phone were taken at gunpoint.

These armed robberies are still under investigation.

The CPD Area Three Commander said their current solve rate on robberies in these districts are at 10 percent.