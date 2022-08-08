CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the person who pushed a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on the 400 block of South Damen Avenue at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop.

According to police, an unidentified man, who was wearing a black backpack with a red square on it, walked towards a man and pushed him off of the platform. The victim was not injured.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261 or by submitting an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com.