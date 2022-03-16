CHICAGO — Police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a man while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Authorities say just after 3:10 a.m., a 25-year-old man was driving on 119th and Lafayette when someone fired shots.

The victim was struck in the chest but continued driving before crashing into the fence of a nearby home.

Paramedics transported the victim to Christ Medical, where doctors pronounced him dead.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.