CHICAGO — Police have issued a community alert warning of three separate attacks that occurred on the CTA Red Line on Monday.

According to the alert, police are searching for a man in connection to a robbery at the Cermak-Chinatown station Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect forcibly stole property from a victim on the platform and knocked them to the ground, causing minor injuries.

Longtime Chicago TV host Will Clinger was attacked at the Addison station during a robbery late Monday night. Police also said hours earlier, a man was stabbed during a robbery at the Belmont station.

The crimes come as the CTA has deployed over 200 unarmed security guards to tackle rising crime on the CTA, which has increased by 17 percent this year.