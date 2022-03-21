CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a woman wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a child in South Shore earlier this week.

Police said the incident occurred Friday morning at approximately 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 75th Street.

According to police, the woman tries to put a white plastic bag over the head of the child before dragging the child to a burnt orange four-door sedan with a white logo on the rear passenger door. The child was struck several times to the head with a pole-like object as well.

The woman was last seen entering that vehicle’s passenger door that was already running before fleeing eastbound in the south alley of the 7500 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle was not seen.

The perpetrator is described as a Black woman between 5’0 and 5’2 tall with a very slim build, last seen wearing a black jacket.