CHICAGO — Police continue their search for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 11-year-old boy.

The life of Jalon James will be remembered with a balloon release Friday afternoon.

Police said the 11-year-old was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Lawndale. He was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the boy was running across a street when he was hit by the car and then dragged for half a block before the car stopped briefly, then sped away.

Jalon’s backpack was left in the middle of the street.

The medical examiner’s office reports the boy lived less than a block from where the crash happened.

According to the Sun-Times, officers found the wanted vehicle abandoned later Thursday morning on another street in Lawndale. They said someone had removed the vehicle’s license plates and had discarded a face mask, which police collected as evidence.

A mentor of Jalon, who runs the boxing nonprofit The Bloc, describes him as a boy who loved spending time with his siblings and twin brother.

Jalon is the third child in Chicago to be hit and killed by a vehicle within the last two weeks.

Memorial for Jalon (photo credit: Christine Flores)