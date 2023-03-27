CHICAGO — A man who was killed in a hit and run crash over the weekend has been identified and police are searching for the black Mercedes involved.

The medical examiner’s office identified James Richard of Plainfield as the 26-year-old who was fatally hit by a black Mercedes that ran a stop sign on the city’s West Side Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to calls of a hit and run near the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard around 1:06 a.m. where a car was observed running a stop sign and striking a 26-year-old man crossing the street.

Police say the black Mercedes fled eastbound and Richard was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with blunt force trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Contact police if any information is recovered on the incident or vehicle.