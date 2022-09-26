CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a woman in the West Loop.

This is the second attempted kidnapping that has happened on the same block in a little over a month. Police said the latest attempt happened Sunday morning in broad daylight.

According to police, a 45-year-old woman was walking southbound on the 200 block of South Sangamon Street around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, when a suspect approached her, grabbed both of her arms and attempted to pull her inside of a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan.

Officials said the woman screamed and was able to fight off the suspect. At the same time, a passenger in a Lyft vehicle confronted the suspect.

Police said the suspect returned to the minivan and fled the scene. Authorities have since recovered the minivan.

In the latest incident, police described the suspect as a Black male, between 30-40 years old and approximately 5’8” to 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

On Aug. 24, police said a similar incident took place on the same block. A 30-year-old woman was walking just before 7:20 a.m., when a vehicle approached her.

Officials said someone exited the vehicle, grabbed the woman’s shoulders and attempted to lure her toward the vehicle with three men inside.

A man, who was walking his dog, saw what was happening, confronted the man and sprayed him with pepper spray. The suspect got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information in either incident is urged to contact Chicago police.