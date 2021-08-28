Police search for 4 men wanted for criminal sexual assault in North Lawndale

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for four men wanted for a criminal sexual assault that occurred Friday in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

According to police, an adult woman was riding the CTA Pink Line at approximately 9:30 p.m. when a group of several men approached her and took her cell phone. All of the men fled from the train station and the woman began chasing them on foot.

The woman was then sexually assaulted by one of the men in a nearby alley in the 4300 block of West Cullerton Street.

In addition to the cell phone, several other personal items from the woman were stolen before the men fled the scene.

The perpetrators are described as four Black men approximately 20 years of age with short Black hair. Two perpetrators were last seen wearing white t-shirts and jeans.

One perpetrator was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black socks and black slippers. Another perpetrator was seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

All of the perpetrators were wearing face masks and one perpetrator has a tattoo on his left forearm of a name beginning with the letter “F”.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Four Detective Division at 312-746-8251.