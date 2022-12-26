CHICAGO — Two people forced a 26-year-old man into his own car and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM before they stole his car on Christmas Eve in Northalsted, according to Chicago police.

The man was forced into his car by two people wearing all dark clothing and ski masks around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of West Cornelia Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said.

The incident is being investigated as a robbery and a kidnapping, police said.

At one point, Chicago police said there was a fight inside the car and the pair forced him to withdraw money from an ATM.

He was dropped off more than 17 miles away near West 83rd Street and South Kerfoot Avenue in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, police said.

“It hits close to home for me because I just live right up the street,” Apryl Orosco said. “Me and my dog walk here all the time.”

Residents said news of what happened comes as a shock. The area is typically busy with foot traffic and people heading to businesses, including some that are open late at night.

“It could happen to anyone else,” Enco De Chiara said. “It could happen to a good friend, it could happen to my wife, so it’s concerning.”

No one has been arrested and the incident is still under investigation by Area Three detectives.