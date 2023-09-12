CHICAGO — A search is underway for two men who were caught on camera breaking into a family business in Brighton Park, according to police.

Police issued a community alert about the August burglary which included a video of the offenders.

In the video, one of the offenders is seen wearing a grey hoodie, which features the logo of the band Nirvana, while the other is seen wearing a red hoodie and wearing a backpack.

The two are accused of breaking into a family-owned seafood restaurant in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue on August 12.

The family who owns the restaurant told WGN News that the two broke a window to get inside and stole the cash register.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.