Police say SUV involved in North Side hit-and-run was stolen in a carjacking

Chicago police released this photo of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 31-year-old woman.

CHICAGO — Police said an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured a woman on the North Side was stolen in a carjacking.

Police released an image of the 2013-2017 gray/black Buick Enclave involved in a crash last week that injured 31-year-old Alexandra Betzel. The car was stolen in a carjacking four days before the hit-and-run.

Betzel was injured while riding her bike while on her way home from running errands. Police said she was struck while traveling northbound on Kimball Avenue. A driver ran over her with the rear of their vehicle at the Addison Street intersection before continuing to drive eastbound on Addison. The car never stopped.

Alexandra Betzel

Betzel was put in a medically-induced coma at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. She sustained injuries to her ribs, chest and face. As of Friday, she remains on a ventilator.

Her family said the 31-year-old has a long recovery ahead and is asking whoever is responsible to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.