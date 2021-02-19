Police say SUV involved in North Side hit-and-run was stolen in a carjacking

CHICAGO — Police said an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured a woman on the North Side was stolen in a carjacking.
Police released an image of the 2013-2017 gray/black Buick Enclave involved in a crash last week that injured 31-year-old Alexandra Betzel. The car was stolen in a carjacking four days before the hit-and-run.
Betzel was injured while riding her bike while on her way home from running errands. Police said she was struck while traveling northbound on Kimball Avenue. A driver ran over her with the rear of their vehicle at the Addison Street intersection before continuing to drive eastbound on Addison. The car never stopped.
Betzel was put in a medically-induced coma at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. She sustained injuries to her ribs, chest and face. As of Friday, she remains on a ventilator.
Her family said the 31-year-old has a long recovery ahead and is asking whoever is responsible to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.