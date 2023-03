CHICAGO — A man inside a rideshare vehicle was shot Wednesday night on the South Side.

At around at 11 p.m., police responded to the 8100 block of South Halsted on the report of a shooting.

A 27-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the legs after a gunman in a nearby white sedan fired shots.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.