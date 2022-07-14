CHICAGO — Chicago police released footage of the suspected vehicle wanted in the murder of a 5-month-old girl last month.

At around 6 p.m. on June 24, police responded to the area of 71st and Luella on the report of a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 7700 block of South Shore Avenue. Police said a vehicle approached the vehicle that a 5-month-old baby was in and shots were fired.

The baby died and was later identified as Cecilia Thomas.

Police are looking for a red Chrysler 300 with Georgia plate number RUR3078.