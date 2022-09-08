CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop.

The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

According to police, the suspects approached the man, attacked and attempted to rob him.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Police is urging anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261, or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

