Police release photos of Loop shooting suspect

CHICAGO — Police released images of the person suspected in a shooting in the Loop over the weekend.

Police said a man walked up to a 40-year-old man Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. near Wabash Avenue and Van Buren Street and opened fire and struck him in the leg.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was stabilized.

The gunman ran away from the scene.

Investigators have not said if the two men knew each other.

