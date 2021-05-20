Police question ‘person of interest’ in Portage Park Easter Sunday homicide

CHICAGO — Authorities say they are questioning a ‘person of interest’ in the fatal Easter Sunday shooting of a 28-year-old man in Portage Park.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Jakub Marchewka was fatally shot April 4 after getting into a fight in a parking lot in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Sometime during the altercation, a person pulled out a gun and shot Marchewka. He later died from his injuries.

Marchewka’s father said that his son accidentally bumped the car next to him with their car door.

The polish community held several vigils for Marchewka following his death, calling for justice and whoever responsible to come forward.