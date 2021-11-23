Police: Person shot on Dan Ryan near 84th Street

CHICAGO — One person was shot while driving on the Dan Ryan Tuesday morning.

Just before noon, police responded to northbound lanes near 84th Street on the report of a shooting. Police said one person was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Counting this incident, Illinois State Police have responded to 224 Cook County expressway shootings so far this year. On Sunday, three people were shot on the Bishop Ford.

Police have installed license-plate readers on expressways in an effort to curb the shootings.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting can call police at 847-294-4400.