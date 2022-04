CHICAGO — A person was shot Friday afternoon on the Dan Ryan.

Just after 3 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 66th Street on the report of a person shot.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if the victim was a man or woman.

Northbound express lanes are currently shut down as police investigate.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 847-294-4400.