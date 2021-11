Emergency room entrance at night with ambulance

CHICAGO — A person was shot on the Dan Ryan early Saturday morning.

At around 2:15 a.m., police responded to southbound lanes of I-55 near Throop Street to meet a victim who reported a shooting.

The victim was shot on the Dan Ryan in the northbound lanes near 31st Street. They were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes were opened back up at around 5:10 a.m.

State police have responded to over 225 Cook County expressway shootings this year.