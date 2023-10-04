CHICAGO — A person was shot Tuesday night on the Bishop Ford.

At around 10:05 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford, near Beaubien Woods, on the report of a person shot.

Troopers said there were five occupants in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and the front seat passenger sustained a gunshot wound.

They were transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were shut down at 130th Street and reopened Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m.