Police: Man shot, killed on South Side Red Line train

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed while on a Red Line train on the South Side Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:20 p.m., police responded to the Garfield Boulevard Red Line on the report of a person shot on the train.

Police said a man, whose age was not given, was shot by three suspects while on a Red Line train traveling northbound.

Red Line trains are temporarily suspended between 35th and Garfield. Trains are operating between 63rd and 95th and between 35th and Howard.

No suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.