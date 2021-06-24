Police: Person of interest in custody following stabbing death of 31-year-old doctoral student

CHICAGO — A person of interest is in custody following the death of a doctoral student from Maryland over the weekend in the Loop.

On Saturday at around 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of South Wacker Drive on the report of a stabbing. They found 31-year-old Anat Kimchi suffering from at least one stab wound.

Kimchi was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her family says Kimchi, who was in a University of Maryland doctoral criminology and criminal justice program, was in Chicago visiting friends.

According to police, the man suspected in that attack, belived to be homeless, struck a 25-year-old woman in the head from behind as she walked along a downtown street on June 10. The woman was hospitalized.

On June 13, police said the man struck a 50-year-old woman with an object several times and took personal items the woman dropped. The woman treated for head lacerations.

Earlier this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said police knew who stabbed Kimchi and were scouring various homeless encampments for the man.

Police did not say at this time if the person taken in to custody is the man suspected of the stabbings.