Police: Person in serious condition following Dan Ryan shooting

CHICAGO — A person is in serious condition following a shooting Wednesday night on the Dan Ryan.

At around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound express lanes near 33rd Street.

Illinois State Police located a driver shot and they were transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

All northbound lanes, express and local, are blocked at 35th Street.

Illinois State Police said they have responded to 90 expressway shootings so far this year.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.