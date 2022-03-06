Police: Pair wanted in CTA Green Line assault, robbery

CHICAGO — Chicago police are trying to identify two people who allegedly stole a cell phone and assaulted a passenger last month on the CTA Green Line.

Detectives believe a man and woman grabbed a passenger’s cell phone just after midnight Feb. 21 on the 51st Street Platform.

When the victim tried to retrieve their phone, police said they were attacked by the suspects.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.