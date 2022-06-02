CHICAGO — A double shooting Thursday evening in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood has claimed the life of a 39-year-old man.

Police responded to the 7100 block of S. Champlain just before 5 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Authorities found two men, age 41 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed both men to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, where the 39-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police announced no arrests in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.