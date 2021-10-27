Police: One dead in Humboldt Park triple shooting

CHICAGO — Police are piecing together what led to a deadly triple shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to police, just before 1:30 p.m., in the 700 block of N. Trumbull Ave., three men in their 20s stood on an area sidewalk when an unknown offender opened fire.

Police said a 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and side. Ambulances transported the shooting victim to Norwegian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old victim was shot in the torso and back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is ongoing.

