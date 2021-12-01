WATCH LIVE: CPD provides update after officer shot on Chicago’s Far South Side

CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday night in Calumet Heights, authorities said.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Stony.

Chicago Fire officials said the officer was shot in the leg and was reportedly talking and alert while being rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

The officer’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Additional details are expected to be announced later this evening.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

A WGN News crew is on the scene and working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.