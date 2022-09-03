Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A police officer was hit by a car early Saturday morning near West Side Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway, a police officer pulled over a driver. He exited car squad car and attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver he pulled over struck the officer with his vehicle.

The officer sustained minor abrasions to the left elbow and right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.