CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning after a rash of burglaries at businesses in the city’s Lake View neighborhood last week.

According to police, the burglaries happened within half a mile of each other in the early morning hours between Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Friday, Sept. 15.

Police say in each instance, a man, who is believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, broke through the windows and doors of four different Lake View businesses and stole items from inside.

Officers say at the time of the burglaries, the man was seen carrying a black backpack while wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a surgical face mask.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the burglaries that took place in the early morning hours between 9/13/23 and 9/15/23:

3400 block of North Clark Street at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

3400 block of North Clark Street at 5:12 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

1000 block of West Addison Street at 5:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

3400 block of North Sheffield Avenue at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

Police advise businesses to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit and to report any suspicious activity. Police say businesses should keep doors and windows secured and advise owners the quickly repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

According to officers, anyone who falls victim to a burglary should touch nothing and call police as soon as possible. If surveillance video of the burglary is available, businesses should make a copy of it for authorities.

Anyone with information on the early-morning burglaries is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.