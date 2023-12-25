CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to residents on the city’s South Side after several garage break-ins over the past month.

According to Chicago police, the burglaries all happened in Bridgeport over a period of about nine days, between Dec. 5 and Dec 14.

Police say during each of the burglaries, thieves gained entry into the garages through a side door and stole property from inside. Officers say the burglaries happened at several different times of the day and did not provide details on what types of items were stolen.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the garage burglaries that took place in December:

900 block of 33rd Place at 9 p.m. on Dec. 5.

2800 block of South Farrell Street at 8 a.m. on Dec. 7.

1200 block of West 35th Street at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Police advise residents to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit and to report any suspicious activity immediately. Police say residents should keep their doors and windows secured and advise homeowners to quickly repair any broken windows, doors, or locks.

Officers say anyone who falls victim to a burglary should not touch anything and call police as soon as possible. If surveillance video of the burglary is available, residents should make a copy of it for authorities.

Police have not provided a description of the individual responsible for the burglaries and advised residents in the area to take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim.

Anyone with information on the string of burglaries is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.