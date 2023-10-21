CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to the public after a string of armed robberies unfolded in only 25 minutes on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to Chicago police, the robberies happened between 7:30 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. in Archer Heights, New City and Brighton Park on Saturday morning.

Police say in each instance, four men between the ages of 16 and 18, armed with handguns, approached the victims in a silver Infinity and demanded property.

Officers say the four men are believed to stand between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weigh between 150 and 175 pounds.

According to police, the men were spotted wearing red hooded sweatshirts, red shorts, black sweatshirts and gray pants while wearing sunglasses and ski masks.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the robberies that took place on Saturday morning:

7:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West 47th Street in Archer Heights.

7:43 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park.

7:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Ashland Avenue in New City.

7:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park.

7:54 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 43th Street in New City.

7:55 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions. According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the early-morning string of robberies is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.