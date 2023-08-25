police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic in the bokeh

CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to the public after several car thefts and attempted thefts in Englewood during the month of August.

According to Chicago police, officers investigated seven thefts and attempted thefts in the neighborhood between August 3 and August 21.

Police say in each of the incidents, the victims parked their cars and returned to find them stolen or damaged.

Police provided the following timeline of the thefts and attempted thefts:

Monday, August 3, at 1:01 a.m. in the 100 block of West 72nd Street.

Wednesday, August 9, at 8 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Perry Avenue.

Thursday, August 10 at 6:50 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Perry Avenue.

Wednesday, August 16, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Thursday, August 17, between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Saturday, August 19, at 12 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue.

Monday, August 21, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

According to police, drivers who own Kia and Hyundai vehicles, some of which do not have engine immobilizers, a safety feature to prevent thefts, can get anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office. Police say residents are also eligible for reimbursements on GPS tracking devices once they are registered with the city.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area One at (312) 747-8382.