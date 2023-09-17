CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to the public after several armed robberies on the Near North Side in the past two weeks.

According to police, during two of the reported robberies, the victims were pistol-whipped by the offenders.

Police say the robberies happened between Saturday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 16, during various hours of the day.

During each of the robberies, police say a group of one to four men wearing dark-colored clothing approached the victims on foot before holding them at gunpoint and demanding their property. The offenders then fled the scene in a white car.

Police say the men, who are believed to be between 15 and 20 years of age, stand between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 and are all between 120 and 170 lbs.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the robberies that took place between 9/9/23 and 9/16/23:

400 block of West Locust Street in the morning hours on Saturday, Sept. 9.

1400 block of North Sedgwick Street in the morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 14.

300 block of West Old Town Court in the afternoon hours on Friday, Sept. 15.

400 block of West Goethe Street in the afternoon hours on Friday, Sept. 15.

300 block of North Dearborn Street in the morning hours on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions. According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the early-morning string of robberies is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.