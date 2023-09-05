CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to the public after a man allegedly attempted to lure a teen girl into his car in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood.

According to police, it happened in the 8300 block of South Hamlin Street at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was walking down the sidewalk in the area when a man drove up in a white two-door car, tried to engage her in conversation, and asked her to get inside of his car.

Police say the girl immediately walked away from the car and the driver fled the scene traveling northbound on South Hamlin Street.

According to police, the man, who is believed to be between 30 and 40 years of age, had black hair and was wearing a white tank top. Police say they believe the man weighs between 140 and 170 Lbs and stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8.

Officers warn the public to maintain an awareness of their surroundings and urge anyone who may witness a similar event not to approach the subjects and to instead note any unique details or characteristics about the offenders to provide the information to police.

Anyone with information can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.