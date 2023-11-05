CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to residents on the city’s Far North Side after two people were carjacked by a group of men early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago Police, the people responsible for the carjackings used two vehicles to force the victims to stop and exit their cars before fleeing the scene in all three vehicles.

Officers say the carjackings happened in West Ridge and Rogers Park between 1:50 a.m. and 2:15 a.m.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the carjackings that took place on Sunday morning:

1:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Arthur Avenue in West Ridge.

2:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Devon Avenue in Rogers Park.

Police say during both incidents, three or four men driving in a white Toyota Camry and a white Kia sedan used the cars to force the victims to stop before holding them up at gunpoint and stealing their cars.

Police believe the individuals responsible were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black face coverings at the time.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions. According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the early-morning string of robberies is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.