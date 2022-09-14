CHICAGO — Police said the Harvey mayor’s security detail fired shots at a suspect robbing an elderly man Wednesday on the Near North Side of Chicago.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Halsted on the report of shots fired.

Police said after a further investigation, an 86-year-old man was being robbed at gunpoint. At around the same time, one security officer from Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail fired shots towards the robbery suspect.

No injuries were reported and the mayor was not injured. No suspects are in custody.