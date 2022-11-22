CHICAGO — The man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Greyhound employee in Chicago is in custody in Alabama, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown announced.

During Tuesday’s announcement, Brown said 26-year-old Rodnee Miller was arrested on Monday and is currently awaiting extradition pending first-degree murder charges.

Earlier this month, Chicago police announced they were looking for Miller in connection with the death of Duwon Gaddis, 30, on Oct. 24 outside the Greyhound bus station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street.

Police previously said Gaddis was getting out of his car when he was shot.

Additional details haven’t been released.

Brown also announced the arrest of a 16-year-old in connection with the death of a 7-year-old during the press conference.