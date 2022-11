CHICAGO — A man was stabbed Tuesday morning in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

Just after 10:10 a.m., police located a 36-year-old man in the 300 block of East 58th Street.

He had been stabbed with a wound to his stomach and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.