Police: Man shot while riding motorcycle in Austin; critical condition

CHICAGO — A man is critical after he was shot while riding his motorcycle Sunday afternoon in Austin.

Just after 3:20 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North Cicero Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and leg.

Police said he was riding his motorcycle when an unknown vehicle approached and an occupant inside fired shots at him.

He was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody as detectives investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.