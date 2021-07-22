Police: Man shot, killed inside West Woodlawn business

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed inside a West Woodlawn business Thursday afternoon.

Just before 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 6300 block of Cottage Grove on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a 31-year-old man, who was inside the business at the time of the shooting, shot in the head, face and body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled in a gray SUV southbound on Cottage Grove and is not in custody. Police said he is an African American man, who was wearing a mask and gray clothing with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Area One detectives are investigating. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.