Police: Man shot in the head in Auburn Gresham; critical condition

CHICAGO — A man was shot in the head and critically injured Tuesday afternoon while driving in Auburn Gresham.

At around 2 p.m., police responded to the 7600 block of South Carpenter on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 46-year-old man was driving southbound on Carpenter when three to four suspects came out of a gangway and attempted to engage the driver in conversation. Two suspects produced handguns and fired shots at the man.

The man was shot in the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody as police investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.