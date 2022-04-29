CHICAGO — A man was shot Friday morning in Gold Coast during a robbery at his apartment, police said.

Just after 11:35 a.m., police responded to an apartment in the 0-100 block of West Elm on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 34-year-old man receive a knock on his door from three unknown male suspects who then demanded this property.

The man was sprayed with a chemical irritant while another suspect displayed a gun. The man and the suspect struggled over the gun and the man was shot in his left hand, police said.

The man was transported to Northwestern in good condition. At this time, it is unknown what was stolen in the robbery.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.