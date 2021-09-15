Police: Man shot dead near Woodlawn home

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night near the back of a Woodlawn home.

Police said it happened in the 6600 block of S. Kenwood around 7:40 p.m.

There, police said a male victim was near the rear of a residence when an unknown offender approached him, produced a handgun and opened fire.

The victim was struck to the arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced.

No offenders in custody at this time and area detectives are investigating.